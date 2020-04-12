Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi said he went through hell while he was in isolation.

The governor disclosed this while addressing journalists at government house, in Bauchi.

Mohammed said staying in isolation for that long has changed his life forever.

He said, “This disease that I was infected with is a terrible experience. I went through hell while in isolation for treatment, I felt like I was alone but the love, affection and prayers shown to me by the people of Bauchi State really kept me going.

“I thank Allah that I have now been freed from the virus. I am sorry for the inconveniences it might have caused to anybody in Bauchi and Nigeria, it has never been my wishes to be infected.

“I have received best wishes and prayers from many people across the divide, some of whom I do not even know.

“This show of love has strengthened my spirit to work hard and deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Bauchi State, and I can assure the people of Bauchi State that I will do exactly that.”

Mohammed announced his recovery from coronavirus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

However, barely 24 hours after he announced his recovery from coronavirus, the governor ignored social distancing measure as he attended Jumma’at prayers.