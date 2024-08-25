ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi first-class traditional ruler dies after 46 years on the throne

News Agency Of Nigeria

Danyaya was installed in 1978 as a first-class traditional ruler in Bauchi State.

Emir of Ningi in Bauchi State, Yunusa Danyaya [Tribune]
Emir of Ningi in Bauchi State, Yunusa Danyaya [Tribune]

The royal father passed away on Sunday morning after a protracted illness at a hospital in Kano.

Alhaji Usman Sule, Secretary to the Ningi Emirate Council, confirmed the death in a statement on Sunday.

He said the emir died at the Expert Alliance Hospital, Kano, two days after returning from a medical trip to Mecca on August 22.

Sule said the funeral prayer of the emir would be held at the Emir’s palace in Ningi by 4:00 pm.

His reign witnessed a rapid transformation of social and economic development of the emirate council.

His reign witnessed a rapid transformation of social and economic development of the emirate council.

Born in Ningi in 1936, Danyaya attended Ningi Elementary School between 1941 and 1946, and Bauchi Middle School between 1946 and 1951.

He was at the School of Hygiene, Kano in 1951, and attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU) for a one-year course in Public Administration between 1956 and 1957.

