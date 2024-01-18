Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

Mohammed Bature, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, told the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi that property worth ₦137 million were however destroyed by fire, while six people lost their lives within the period.

He added that a total of 293 fire incident calls were received by the service in 2023, as well 49 rescue calls and calls on 17 incidents of collapsed buildings.

“Most of the fire incidents were caused by careless use of cooking gas and inferior electrical appliances.

“People should keep their gas, chemicals safe, and switch off electrical appliances when not in use. Avoid the use of expired gas cylinders, ensure it is not leaking and desist from indiscriminate bush burning.

“We should distance children from matches or lighter, avoid smoking in bed and ensure that you douse the filter in water before disposal so that it will not reignite,” the spokesman said.

Bature said that the service had renovated four fire fighting trucks in addition to the existing three to boost its emergency response efforts in the state capital and environs.

“The service also has a zonal fire station in Azare and a sub-station in Misau and Jama’are local government areas, with a firefighting engine each,” he stated.