ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

Most of the fire incidents were caused by careless use of cooking gas and inferior electrical appliances.

Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023
Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

Recommended articles

Mohammed Bature, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, told the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi that property worth ₦137 million were however destroyed by fire, while six people lost their lives within the period.

He added that a total of 293 fire incident calls were received by the service in 2023, as well 49 rescue calls and calls on 17 incidents of collapsed buildings.

Most of the fire incidents were caused by careless use of cooking gas and inferior electrical appliances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People should keep their gas, chemicals safe, and switch off electrical appliances when not in use. Avoid the use of expired gas cylinders, ensure it is not leaking and desist from indiscriminate bush burning.

“We should distance children from matches or lighter, avoid smoking in bed and ensure that you douse the filter in water before disposal so that it will not reignite,” the spokesman said.

Bature said that the service had renovated four fire fighting trucks in addition to the existing three to boost its emergency response efforts in the state capital and environs.

The service also has a zonal fire station in Azare and a sub-station in Misau and Jama’are local government areas, with a firefighting engine each,” he stated.

The spokesman added that Gov Bala Mohammed had acquired four more fire trucks to boost the service’ capacity in tackling fire incidents in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

Court grants Emefiele’s request to travel out of Abuja

Court grants Emefiele’s request to travel out of Abuja

Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

Remi Tinubu empowers 250 elderly persons in Rivers with ₦100,000 each

Remi Tinubu empowers 250 elderly persons in Rivers with ₦100,000 each

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

EFCC should reform arrested Yahoo boys into IT specialists - Cybersecurity expert

EFCC should reform arrested Yahoo boys into IT specialists - Cybersecurity expert

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue govt to construct 2 overhead bridges in Makurdi

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

PSC Commissioner urges Gov Otti to maintain adequate security in the state

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja [NAN]

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents laud Supreme Court verdict [Daily Trust]

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict