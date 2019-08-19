Bandits have killed four villagers after stealing four cows in Tsayau village, a community in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Anas Gezawa, said the group of armed bandits invaded the village around 3:30 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 and seized four cows.

The villagers mobilised and chased the bandits into the forest to recover the cows, leading to the killing of four of the villagers. Several other people were also injured during the confrontation, but the bandits escaped with their loot.

Gezawa advised that members of the public should always cooperate with security agencies in the fight against all forms of criminality.

The aggrieved villagers marched to the palace of the Emir of Katsina with the corpses of the victims in a protest against insecurity.

During a visit to Katsina, his home state, last week, President Muhammadu Buhari told military troops to hunt down bandits and not spare them.

"Identify and eliminate them. Pursue them anywhere you can find them and eliminate them," he said.

The president said the country deserves peace and that he'll provide the Armed Forces with the necessary support to rid the nation of widespread insecurity.