Bandits in Zamfara State have killed Hajiya Ade Marafa, the sister of Senator Kabir Marafa, during an attack on her residence at Ruwan Bore area of Gusau local government area of the state.

The armed bandits reportedly stormed the community late on Monday, February 4, 2019 and set several houses on fire.

Media aide to the lawmaker, Abubakar Tsafe, confirmed to TheCable on Tuesday, February 5, that his sister was killed during the attack.

Tsafe also revealed that her abducted husband has not yet been found since the attack.

"More than half of Ruwan Bore village has been burnt by the bandits. The villagers are now seeking refuge at Mada, a neighbouring community," he said.

Zamfara has been the hotbed of insecurity over the past months as hundreds have been killed by bandits and many others kidnapped for ransom.

In December 2018, the presidency announced that a major operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was being considered to restore peace and stability in Zamfara and neighbouring states including Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and Taraba.