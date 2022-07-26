Bandits kill 3, kidnap 3 after soldiers reorganise troops in Plateau LGA

Alhaji Daddau Adamu, the traditional ruler of the area, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits attacked the village around 7pm.

Usman Pinau, a resident, also confirmed the incident, saying the bandits came to the village following the realization that the soldiers were evacuated, making it easy to access the community.

When contacted, the Spokesman for the Military Task Force, Major Takwa Ishaku, said the Force is yet to receive a report on the attack but debunk the withdrawal of troops from Wase.

"What happened is that we reorganized the troops who were previously posted to Wase communities earlier in the year when bandits rain terror in that general area.

"The soldiers were positioned five or six in each of the affected communities and the taskforce felt that because of their small numbers, bandits could overrun them.