Bandits kill 2, injure 6 in Kaduna
The Kaduna State Government said suspected bandits killed two and injured six residents in Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state.
Pulse Nigeria
Aruwan said security agencies reported that bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun LGA.
According to the report, one person was killed in the attack and three others injured.
He disclosed that in another incident, bandits attacked Doka village, Kajuru LGA, killed one person and injured three others.
