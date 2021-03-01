Armed bandits have once again killed villagers in Kaduna State, sustaining a wave of violent attacks against rural communities that has led to the death of dozens.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Monday, March 1, 2021 that the latest attacks were carried out in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas.

Ishaya Aboi, Regina Ishaya, Goodluck Dauda, Joseph Adamu, and Hassan Joseph were killed during an attack on Kurmin Gandu village in Zangon Kataf.

10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were also set ablaze by the terrorists.

"Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area," Aruwan said.

A similar attack on Sabon Gayan village in Chikun also led to the deaths of Ashahabu Abubakar, Ado Rilwanu, Sabo Iliya, and Mannaseh Matthias Danjuma.

One Ayuba Waziri was also killed when bandits attacked Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack and prayed for the souls of those killed.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Official government records alone show well over 100 people have been killed by bandits since January, 97 of them killed in February alone.