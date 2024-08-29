ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Banditry: Afenifere asks FG to allow corps members serve in their zones

Nurudeen Shotayo

Afenifere said allowing corps members to serve in their geopolitical zones will limit their exposure to the possibility of being kidnapped by bandits and other criminal groups.

An illustrative photo of corps members
An illustrative photo of corps members

Recommended articles

The group made the argument amid the increasing rate of kidnapping and banditry across the country.

Afenifere, however, commended the Federal Government for rescuing some NYSC members kidnapped on their way from Akwa Ibom to Sokoto State.

The organisation also urged the government to double investments in equipment for security agents to optimise their performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is according to a statement by Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, who stressed that enrollees in the NYSC scheme should be allowed to serve in their zones rather than going from one part of the country to another.

ALSO READ: Corps members who spent service year in bandits’ den get certificates from NYSC

Though it acknowledged the success being recorded by security agencies, the group overserved that those feats appear to be dwarfed by an avalanche of security challenges people are facing in different parts of the country.

Ajayi noted that the fear of kidnappers and bandits' activities including cattle rustling have become very rampant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The porosity of the borders has increased the influx of small arms and light weapons from the Sahel region – thus heightening the incentives for crimes and banditry.

“Illegal mining has created room for poor governance in the areas affected – resulting in poor service delivery, displacement of the local people, increasing unemployment as farmers and youths are forced out of their farmlands – a situation that is making these set of people to be ready recruits for banditry,” the statement partly read.

ALSO READ: We've not been told to start paying corps members ₦70k minimum wage - NYSC

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're not left out of student loan scheme, UNIZIK debunks South-East exclusion

We're not left out of student loan scheme, UNIZIK debunks South-East exclusion

Nigerian students in Benin Republic beg Tinubu for help after certificates ban

Nigerian students in Benin Republic beg Tinubu for help after certificates ban

Brace up Nigerians, thunderstorms, rains in major cities for 3 days from Friday

Brace up Nigerians, thunderstorms, rains in major cities for 3 days from Friday

Osun will distribute our generated electricity to neighbouring states - Adeleke

Osun will distribute our generated electricity to neighbouring states - Adeleke

Banditry: Afenifere asks FG to allow corps members serve in their zones

Banditry: Afenifere asks FG to allow corps members serve in their zones

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

Police didn't question Ajaero on terrorism, cybercrime claims - Lawyer

Police didn't question Ajaero on terrorism, cybercrime claims - Lawyer

My husband's policy encouraged women admission into military - Patience Jonathan

My husband's policy encouraged women admission into military - Patience Jonathan

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State.

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Former PPRO in Lagos State, ACP Chike Oti on sick bed diagnosed with kidney failure [NAN]

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant