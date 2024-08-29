Banditry: Afenifere asks FG to allow corps members serve in their zones

The group made the argument amid the increasing rate of kidnapping and banditry across the country.

Afenifere, however, commended the Federal Government for rescuing some NYSC members kidnapped on their way from Akwa Ibom to Sokoto State.

The organisation also urged the government to double investments in equipment for security agents to optimise their performances.

This is according to a statement by Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, who stressed that enrollees in the NYSC scheme should be allowed to serve in their zones rather than going from one part of the country to another.

Afenifere calls for improved security

Though it acknowledged the success being recorded by security agencies, the group overserved that those feats appear to be dwarfed by an avalanche of security challenges people are facing in different parts of the country.

Ajayi noted that the fear of kidnappers and bandits' activities including cattle rustling have become very rampant.

“The porosity of the borders has increased the influx of small arms and light weapons from the Sahel region – thus heightening the incentives for crimes and banditry.