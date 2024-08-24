Corps member kidnapped in Zamfara rescued after 1 year in captivity

He made the disclosure at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that eight PCMs and their bus driver were abducted in August 2023 in Zamfara on their way from Uyo, Akwa Ibom to Sokoto.

They were going for the mandatory national service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed said that the last NYSC member was rescued on Thursday.

He explained that the rescue effort was made possible with collaboration from the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security (DSS), and traditional rulers.

He added that “through the combined efforts of security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army and the NYSC, the mission started with the rescue of the first set of corps members.

“Even though they were abducted at the same time, they were rescued in the following sequence.

“On Aug. 30, 2023, we rescued the first PCM, Esudue Emmanuel, while Victoria Udoka was rescued on Oct. 20, 2023, then Abigail Sandy and Sabina Ika who were rescued on Dec. 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, Oyo-Obong Udofia was rescued along with the driver of the vehicle on Feb. 3, 2024, Daniel Bassey on Feb. 8, while Glory Thomas regained freedom on June 9.

“Meanwhile, the last PCM, Solomon Bassey, was rescued on Thursday, Aug. 23.”

He added that Bassey was qualified for the NYSC discharge certificate.

The director-general noted that no ransom was paid for the release of any of the youth corps members.”No state government brought any amount for their rescue as claimed in the media.

“I must state that I have not received one naira from any state government so far in the name of the rescue of these corps members.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed, therefore, expressed gratitude to God, the security agencies and Nigerians for keeping the faith while the PCMs were held in captivity.

On the fate of the kidnappers, he said that the culprits had been killed and no arrest had been made to the best of his knowledge.

Two of the rescued youth corps members spoke about their experience.

Estudio Emmanuel from Akwa Ibom said it was a traumatic experience, adding that “I thank God Almighty, the Army and the NYSC for my release.

“I am also thankful to the media for all their support and for everything they have done to ensure the rescue was successful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Udoka, also from Akwa Ibom, thanked the NYSC boss and the Nigerian Army for ensuring their release.

Eddy Megwa, the retiring NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, said the rescue of the last kidnapped PCM was the climax of his exit from public service.

Megwa, who retired from the scheme on Friday, said that the scheme went through thick and thin to ensure their release.

“This, we did, to ensure that the operations conducted toward the release of these corps members are smooth and successful and we thank God all of them are here and they are alive.

“We have seen them and we thank God for the prayers of all Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT