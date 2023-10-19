Ban on motorcycles in Enugu still effective - Commissioner

The State Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Ajogwu, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Enugu. The commissioner said it had already constituted a taskforce that would arrest and prosecute those violating the law.

Ajogwu said the government was worried about the growing outcry by members of the public on the indiscriminate use of motorcycles in the city.

He said the government would not fold its arms and watch the indiscriminate use of motorcycles, reminding the public that the law was still much in operation as offenders risked one year imprisonment and forfeiture of their motorcycles.

“The State Government has observed with grave concern the growing and indiscriminate use of motorcycles by some outlaws in the capital city even when they are aware that there is an existing law prohibiting that.

“Our office has received series of enquiries from members of the public expressing fears over their safety due to the reckless manner in which these offenders are driving their motorcycles within Enugu metropolis.

“Such illegal act must cease henceforth as violators of our laws will be dealt with according to the provisions of the extant law."

The commissioner said that the state had set up a committee to curb the illegality and punish offenders.

“For the avoidance of doubt, section 3 and section 4 of the Operation of Motorcycles (Prohibition) Law, 2012, prohibit the use of motorcycles in all its forms in Enugu North, Enugu South and Enugu East local government areas of the state, and prescribe the punishment for offenders.

