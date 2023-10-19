ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ban on motorcycles in Enugu still effective - Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner stated that a taskforce has been constituted to arrest and prosecute those violating the law.

Ban on motorcycles in Enugu still effective, warns offenders - Commissioner
Ban on motorcycles in Enugu still effective, warns offenders - Commissioner

Recommended articles

The State Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Ajogwu, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Enugu. The commissioner said it had already constituted a taskforce that would arrest and prosecute those violating the law.

Ajogwu said the government was worried about the growing outcry by members of the public on the indiscriminate use of motorcycles in the city.

He said the government would not fold its arms and watch the indiscriminate use of motorcycles, reminding the public that the law was still much in operation as offenders risked one year imprisonment and forfeiture of their motorcycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State Government has observed with grave concern the growing and indiscriminate use of motorcycles by some outlaws in the capital city even when they are aware that there is an existing law prohibiting that.

“Our office has received series of enquiries from members of the public expressing fears over their safety due to the reckless manner in which these offenders are driving their motorcycles within Enugu metropolis.

“Such illegal act must cease henceforth as violators of our laws will be dealt with according to the provisions of the extant law."

The commissioner said that the state had set up a committee to curb the illegality and punish offenders.

For the avoidance of doubt, section 3 and section 4 of the Operation of Motorcycles (Prohibition) Law, 2012, prohibit the use of motorcycles in all its forms in Enugu North, Enugu South and Enugu East local government areas of the state, and prescribe the punishment for offenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, we shall not hesitate to enforce this law to the letters. Members of the public, especially the violators are hereby warned accordingly to desist from the criminal act,” Ajogwu warned.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ban on motorcycles in Enugu still effective - Commissioner

Ban on motorcycles in Enugu still effective - Commissioner

Witches are not responsible for road traffic crashes in Nigeria - FRSC

Witches are not responsible for road traffic crashes in Nigeria - FRSC

Assembly urges Delta Govt to stop school-age children from hawking

Assembly urges Delta Govt to stop school-age children from hawking

NNPP factional chairman Agbo, escapes assassination attempt

NNPP factional chairman Agbo, escapes assassination attempt

FG adopts proactive measures to tackle Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

FG adopts proactive measures to tackle Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

9 governors who dumped their deputies for second term

9 governors who dumped their deputies for second term

Civil Liberties Organisation urges Soludo to fix dilapidated federal housing road

Civil Liberties Organisation urges Soludo to fix dilapidated federal housing road

Stop panic buying, we have fuel for 30 days – NNPC assures Nigerians

Stop panic buying, we have fuel for 30 days – NNPC assures Nigerians

What takes Wike's time, attention from politics?

What takes Wike's time, attention from politics?

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart