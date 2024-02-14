ADVERTISEMENT
Bakers in Anambra threaten indefinite shutdown over high costs, seek govt intervention

News Agency Of Nigeria

The association plans to embark on indefinite suspension of operations by February 27 if the situation does not improve.

The Anambra Chapter of the association made the call during their protest at Government House, Awka, on Tuesday. Jude Okafor, Chairman of the chapter who led the protest, said Master Bakers may embark on indefinite suspension of operations by February 27 if the situation does not improve.

Okafor said the decision followed a review of the cost of operations, including high prices of baking materials such as Flour, Sugar, Yeast, and Vegetable as well as diesel and multiple taxes.

As part of measures to ease the situation, AMICN called for the liberalisation of flour and sugar importation and the removal of multiple taxations at the federal, state, and local government levels.

They urged Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to prevail on the Federal Government to reduce or outrightly remove import duties on major baking materials

We ask for concessionary foreign exchange rates for flour millers and cultivation and processing of wheat and sugarcane in Nigeria

“We also ask for the immediate implementation of financial support palliatives for bakers as promised under post-COVID-19 support programmes for bakers who have lost over 40% of their members

“The association will embark on total withdrawal of its services from February 27 which might not go well with the economy of the nation,” he said.

Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Staff to Soludo who addressed them, commended their peaceful conduct. Ezeajughi, who assured that the administration of Soludo was making the business environment in Anambra better through his people-friendly policies, promised to deliver their message to the governor.

