Northerners reject Babachir Lawal over anti-Tinubu comment

Representing the Northern Congress for Change (NCC), the group emphasised that Lawal did not speak for the North and dismissed his statements as baseless and misleading.

During a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, May 21, the group’s convener, Dr Ben Amodu, stated that President Tinubu has already surpassed his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in less than a year.

He said, “Under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is experiencing unprecedented economic growth. The administration’s policies have attracted foreign investment, boosted local production, and created jobs.

“The President’s commitment to diversifying the economy has yielded positive results, with sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology flourishing. The country is now on a path towards self-sufficiency and reduced dependence on oil revenue.

“We are witnessing a new era of economic prosperity, and we must commend the Group CEO of NNPC Limited, Mr Mele Kyari, for his tireless efforts in transforming the oil sector.”

Dr Amodu underscored the current administration’s unwavering commitment to inclusive leadership, effectively navigating the nation’s diverse socio-political and religious dynamics.

The group claimed that corrupt individuals like Lawal are responsible for the campaign against the President, arguing that such people will remain insignificant and irrelevant in discussions about a successful government.

“Lawal’s involvement in the grass-cutting scandal and subsequent removal from office due to allegations of financial impropriety significantly tarnished his reputation.