Avoid drug abuse to stay alive – Psychologist urges youths

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dim explained that drug use becomes drug abuse when the individual overlooks the consequences of drug use due to the strong desire to use it.

The Nigerian government is fighting to curb the menace of drug abuse amongst the youth of the country [guardian]
The Nigerian government is fighting to curb the menace of drug abuse amongst the youth of the country [guardian]

Dim gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

She said that drug abuse among the youths was a pressing issue that raised serious concerns among parents and health professionals alike.

According to her, the brains of some of the youths may still be at the stage of development, making them particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of hard drugs.

“The long-term consequences of drug use among the youths can have severe impacts on various aspects of their lives.

“And these effects could be deteriorating mental health, impaired cognitive functions such as memory deficits among others,” she said.

She said that it would alter the individual’s lifestyle and could also alter daily relationships.

“Resisting peer pressure, abstaining from drug use, living a balanced lifestyle, fostering strong family relationships and taking only prescribed medication.

“Learning healthy coping skills and obtaining education on the dangers of drug abuse are some of the strategies that can be employed to prevent substance abuse among the youths,” she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

