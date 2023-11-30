Austrian govt to partner Nigeria on transportation infrastructure – ICRC

This is contained in a statement signed by Manji Yarling, Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), in Abuja on Wednesday.

Yarling said the partnership was sought when the Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, Thomas Schlesinger paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General, ICRC, Michael Ohiani, and the ICRC Management team.

She said the envoy was accompanied by Gerd Grobminger, VP, Global Sales Operations, Kapsch TrafficCom, an Austrian company interested in PPP Projects in the transportation sector. Yarling said the company had extensive experience in successfully handling various transport-related projects in countries like South Africa, Germany, and Italy.

Ohiani while welcoming the delegation, informed them that the commission was the body statutorily responsible for regulating all PPP endeavours of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The director-general hinted to the team about the status of certain PPP Projects in the transportation sector.

Ohiani said that the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) Project with its first phase comprising nine road corridors had signed agreements with their preferred bidders and was awaiting financial close. He added that the Central Clearing House (CCH) Project was at the stage of procuring a preferred bidder from a short list.