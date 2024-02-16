ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AU appoints Tinubu as champion for health delivery partnership

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ngelale said that the Tinubu administration was attracting global investments in Nigeria’s health sector for the provision of cutting-edge infrastructure and equipment.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said that the appointment was made in light of the Nigerian leader’s ambitious, innovative, and people-focused efforts in the health sector.

He said that the AU also recognised Tinubu’s commitment to train 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide within 16 months and to double the number of primary health facilities in communities across all local government areas of the federation from 8,800 to over 17,000 over the next three years.

“(The body identified) his doubling of health personnel enrollment capacity from accredited nursing and midwifery institutions to accommodate the new demand created by new facilities across Nigeria, and his resolve to establish a paid volunteer youth force of social accountability officers to monitor the operational functioning and financial integrity of primary health centres,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngelale said that the announcement was made in a letter by the Commission of the African Union (Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention— Africa CDC) to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“(It) said President Tinubu was appointed on the recommendation of the Committee of Heads of State and Government of Africa CDC, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union.”

The Presidential spokesman said in his new role, the Commission had invited Tinubu to address the Ministerial Executive Leadership Programme (MELP) under the theme, ‘Impactful leadership in health: a whole government approach’.

“The programme is billed for Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Africa CDC Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the margins of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government.”

Ngelale said that the Tinubu administration was attracting global investments in Nigeria’s health sector for the provision of cutting-edge infrastructure, equipment, and world-class manpower for improved access to quality healthcare by Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AU appoints Tinubu as champion for health delivery partnership

AU appoints Tinubu as champion for health delivery partnership

Hours after FG closed case against him, Sowore demands release of Nnamdi Kanu

Hours after FG closed case against him, Sowore demands release of Nnamdi Kanu

Every man must go home to meet God - Cleric urges Nigerians to live life with end in mind

Every man must go home to meet God - Cleric urges Nigerians to live life with end in mind

Kaduna Govt plans to recruit 10,000 teachers to address education deficit in public schools

Kaduna Govt plans to recruit 10,000 teachers to address education deficit in public schools

Abia Governor's wife calls for gender-responsive approach to tackle drug abuse, addiction

Abia Governor's wife calls for gender-responsive approach to tackle drug abuse, addiction

Governor Aiyedatiwa launches rural road project to boost development

Governor Aiyedatiwa launches rural road project to boost development

Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

European Union to invest 37 million Euros in Nigeria's power sector

European Union to invest 37 million Euros in Nigeria's power sector

Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders

Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prince-ned-nwoko [PM News Nigeria]

Senator Ned Nwoko calls for urgent economic policy review amid rising inflation

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Give Tinubu time to fix Nigeria —  Arewa group urges Nigerians to shun protests

Reps urge FG to enforce executive order on Nigerian-made product patronage [Punch]

House of Reps urges FG to enforce executive order on Nigerian-made product patronage

President Bola Tinubu. [Premium Times}

Recite national anthem, pledge at all official functions - Tinubu mandates