Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has commended the conduct of the presidential election in Ghana saying it should serve as an eye-opener for Nigeria.

Atiku said this in a tweet on Thursday, December 10, 2020, while congratulating, Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, who won the country’s presidential election for the second time.

Atiku said, “Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo on his reelection. The smooth conduct of the Ghana elections should be an eye-opener to our nation.

“We must undertake far-reaching electoral reforms that address the shortcomings of our previous experiences and strengthen our electoral process.”

Akufo Addo was announced as the winner of the presidential election on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The country’s electoral commission said Akufo-Addo received 51.59 per cent of the votes, beating opposition leader and former president Mahama’s 47.36 per cent.