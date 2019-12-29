Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has praised officers of the Nigerian Army and Police for preventing a group of armed robbers from escaping after gaining access into a bank in Abuja.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections said he hoped “this will be the face of a reinvigorated security in the new year.”

Atiku commended the security operatives hours after the armed robbers attacked the commercial bank located at Mpape, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Atiku tweets to praise security operatives after a robbery incident in Abuja.

He tweeted, “I am proud of the proactiveness of the @HQNigerianArmy and @PoliceNGin foiling the bank robbery in Abuja. It is my hope that this will be the face of a reinvigorated security in the new year.”

One of the robbers was killed while others were arrested. (TheCable)

The robbers were said to have gained access into the banking hall on Saturday, December 28, 2019, after shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

But shortly after forcing their way into the bank, a team of police and soldiers arrived the scene.

An exchange of gunfire reportedly ensued between the robbers and security personnel. One of the suspects died during the exchange while four others were arrested.

According to the FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, one of the robbers is an official of the bank.