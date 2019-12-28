A gang of armed robbers, who invaded a branch of First Bank in Abuja on Saturday, December 28, 2019, are reportedly trapped in the bank after a team of Nigeria army and police stormed the bank premises.

According to Sahara Reporters, the armed robbers succeeded in gaining access into the banking hall after shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

But shortly after forcing their way into the bank, a team of police and soldiers arrived the scene.

It was gathered the robbers have refused to come out of the bank since the security operatives surrounded the bank.

One of the robbers, who tried to escape was reportedly shot by the security operatives .

Details later.