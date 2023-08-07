ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku reportedly files fresh suit against Tinubu in US

Bayo Wahab

Shaibu questions Tinubu’s academic records, saying the President has not identified with any of his classmates.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, and Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria. (TheNiche)
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, and Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria. (TheNiche)

The suit according to Shaibu is marked №23–5099 (N. D. III.).

He said the former Vice President withdrew an existing case before a Circuit Court in Illinois because of the fresh suit.

Shaibu disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

“Atiku Abubakar only withdrew the case before a Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States of America because he is pursuing the same matter in a higher court and he wanted to avoid abuse of court processes. So, this is just the beginning,” he said.

He also questioned Tinubu’s academic records, saying the President has not identified with any of his classmates.

“In the past weeks, Nigerians have been watching the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate where nominees have been made to reveal their primary, secondary and university history. Some of the ministerial nominees were even classmates with the senators screening them,” Shaibu argued.

“However, the man who nominated them has no educational history. He has no primary school, secondary school or university classmates. This is because he has no classmates. He actually fell from the sky.”

“In recent years, past Presidents have invited their former classmates to Aso Rock Villa. Even President Muhammadu Buhari hosted his classmates from Katsina Middle School. But who did Bola Tinubu invite to the Presidential Villa? Governors from 1999 set,” he added.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections recently lost his bid to compel the Chicago State University (CSU) to provide him with the academic records of President Tinubu.

Atiku had recently filed a lawsuit at the Chicago Circuit Court, seeking to subpoena the university.

But the Circuit Court papers dated July 31, 2023, showed that Judge Patrick J. Heneghan had dismissed Atiku’s case without prejudice.

Ruling on the matter, the judge held that the “petitioner’s subpoena, in this case, is withdrawn and thus Chicago State University will not be deposed pursuant to the subpoena in this case.”

Justice Heneghan stressed that the case, which had Atiku as the petitioner and CSU as the respondent, was dismissed without prejudice and resolved all matters pending before the court.

