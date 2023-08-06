ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku had asked the court to compel the Chicago State University to make available Tinubu's academic records.

Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu.
Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Atiku had recently filed a lawsuit at the Chicago Circuit Court, seeking to subpoena the university.

This followed the controversy that trailed Tinubu's academic records during the campaigns when he stated that he had a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with honours.

Some persons questioned whether the President truly attended the university, and even the statement of Beverly Poindexter, who is in charge of official transcript requests, enrolment and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar, CSU, affirming Tinubu’s comment, couldn't convince the doubters.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Circuit Court papers dated July 31, 2023, showed that Judge Patrick J. Heneghan had dismissed Atiku's case without prejudice.

Ruling on the matter, the judge held that the “petitioner’s subpoena, in this case, is withdrawn and thus Chicago State University will not be deposed pursuant to the subpoena in this case.”

Justice Heneghan stressed that the case, which had Atiku as the petitioner and CSU as the respondent, was dismissed without prejudice and resolved all matters pending before the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development comes just as a top-rated business litigation attorney in Chicago, Victor Henderson, said citizens in the State of Illinois have known Tinubu for decades as a distinguished graduate of Chicago State University and a well-respected international figure in the US.

He disclosed this in a statement dated August 2, 2023, saying, “Despite Tinubu’s prominence, Atiku Abubakar and a few of his followers have attempted to illegally access the President’s confidential educational records by filing an improper lawsuit without basic due process or even the simple decency of asking the President himself to release his records.

“The goal of Abubakar and others, of course, is to stain the President’s character and reputation and to try to steal an election that they lost.

“The good news for the President and his supporters is that the court dismissed the lawsuit that Abubakar improperly filed to get access to the President’s records.

“In addition, a leading Chicago State official recently confirmed, again, that the President is a long-time and distinguished alumnus of the university,” the statement partly read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Let audit firms probe CBN, not private investigator, experts tell Tinubu

Let audit firms probe CBN, not private investigator, experts tell Tinubu

False teachings, doctrines threat to Christianity – Methodist Council

False teachings, doctrines threat to Christianity – Methodist Council

Police smash drug cartel in Kano

Police smash drug cartel in Kano

Adeleke pleased with Oyetola's nomination as minister - PDP senator

Adeleke pleased with Oyetola's nomination as minister - PDP senator

Sit-at-home: Kanu declares Mondays economic empowerment day in South-East

Sit-at-home: Kanu declares Mondays economic empowerment day in South-East

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

COAS rules out coup in Nigeria, says Army will defend democracy at all costs

COAS rules out coup in Nigeria, says Army will defend democracy at all costs

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chimamanda Adichie and Datti Baba-Ahmed [Twitter]

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Remi Tinubu kneels to greet Muhammadu Buhari [The Cable]

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

Hon-Stella-Okotete (Credit: Nairametrics)

'She was the engine room of the bank' - Senate satisfied with Delta ministerial nominee, Okotete