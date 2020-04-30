Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, on Wednesday in Abuja, described the deceased as an exemplary disciplinarian.

The ex-vice president noted the role the deceased played in shaping Gov. Fintiri into who he is.

Abubakar said that every death diminishes humanity, but that there could be no loss like that of a mother.

He counseled the governor and his family to take solace in the fact that his mother lived a fruitful and rewarding life as a community leader and devout Muslim.

“Hajiya Umaru was an exemplary disciplinarian. The way she brought you up is manifesting in your public service disposition.

“You are the legacy that she has left behind,” Abubakar said.

The former vice president prayed Allah to forgive the deceased of her sins and grant her Aljannah Firdaus.