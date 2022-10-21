RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atiku commiserates with David Mark over son’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Friday condoled former President of the Senate, David Mark, over the death of his first son, Tunde .

“It is with a heavy heart that I condole with David Mark’s family over this loss. I share in your grief because Tunde and I had a special relationship of which I took him as a son.

“It is my prayer that God, who is the decider of all affairs, will heal all hearts that are hurt by this grief and accept the repose of his soul,” Abubakar said.

