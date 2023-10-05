ADVERTISEMENT
5 discrepancies CSU documents show about Tinubu's credentials - Atiku's lawyer

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku's lawyer said there were a number of discrepancies noted in the documents Tinubu submitted to INEC compared to his records with the CSU.

Kalu made this known while fielding questions from journalists at a press conference held by his principal in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Atiku called the press conference to fill Nigerians in on his discoveries regarding the academic records of Tinubu at the CSU.

The former Vice President had secured a judgement in a United States court, which compelled Tinubu's alma mater to release his academic documents to Atiku over suspicions that the President may have forged some documents belonging to the school.

During the media briefing, Kalu confirmed that the sought documents had been handed over to Atiku's legal team. He added that the said documents revealed several things about the Tinubu, which include discrepancies in name and gender.

Below are the five discrepancies Kalu highlighted:

  • 1. Alleged Forged Certificate

He claimed that “Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC” for the February 2023 presidential election.

  • 2. Female Name
Kalu said one of the documents showed that Tinubu’s “qualifying certificate from South West College to Chicago State University bears a female name," noting that it showed that the “(qualifying) document does not belong” to Tinubu.

  • 3. Tinubu’s High School Graduation Date

The Atiku’s lawyer also said the documents from CSU showed that “Tinubu attended Government College Lagos and graduated in 1970 when indeed the school was established in 1974."

  • 4. Identity Crisis

He added that the CSU document showed a “black American” owner and that “(in) the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he (Tinubu) denied having dual citizenship which means it does not belong to him."

  • 5. Conflicting Names

Speaking further, Kalu said “Then, the same document, oral deposition, said the A in Bola A Tinubu is Ahmed but the NYSC certificate Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC has Adekunle. I don’t know where Adekunle emerged from.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

