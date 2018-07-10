news

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that a lot of Nigerians are suffering under President Buhari.

According to him, the Buhari-led administration is the most incompetent and corrupt since 1999.

He said this while speaking to supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state.

Atiku said 11 million Nigerians have lost their jobs, adding that citizens need to rise up and kick the current administration out.

He said “You know that this present All Progressives Congress, APC, federal government is the most corrupt and incompetent government I have ever seen since 1999.”

Atiku Abubakar is being named as one of those seeking to fly the PDP flag as its presidential candidate come 2019.

On Friday, November 24, 2017, the former Vice President resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).