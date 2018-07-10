Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Atiku Abubakar says a lot of Nigerians are suffering under Buhari

Atiku Abubakar Former VP says a lot of Nigerians are suffering under Buhari

According to Atiku, the Buhari-led administration is the most incompetent and corrupt since 1999.

  • Published:
Atiku Abubakar says a lot of Nigerians are suffering under Buhari play

Atiku Abubakar

(allAfrica)

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that a lot of Nigerians are suffering under President Buhari.

According to him, the Buhari-led administration is the most incompetent and corrupt since 1999.

He said this while speaking to supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state.

Atiku said 11 million Nigerians have lost their jobs, adding that citizens need to rise up and kick the current administration out.

He said “You know that this present All Progressives Congress, APC, federal government is the most corrupt and incompetent government I have ever seen since 1999.”

ALSO READ: Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari

Atiku Abubakar is being named as one of those seeking to fly the PDP flag as its presidential candidate come 2019.

 On Friday, November 24, 2017, the former Vice President resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, in his resignation letter, described the APC as a dead party and accused it of destroying all forms of democracy within the party and the government it produced.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buharibullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun What the law says about skipping NYSCbullet

Related Articles

Democracy Day Atiku says Nigerians deserve better living condition
Plateau Atiku says killings show failure of leadership by hypocritical ruling class
Buhari Timi Frank condemns President’s remarks on Saraki’s Supreme Court victory
Buhari Atiku commends President for honouring MKO Abiola
Dino Melaye Senator declares himself an oracle of God, prophesies APC’s downfall
2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari
2019 Election Buhari’s aide mocks PDP, RAPC coalition on Twitter

Local

We will match APC bumper to bumper – Fayose
Ekiti Election We will match APC bumper to bumper – Fayose
The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose
Ekiti Election I will tame Fayose – Governor Bello
Senate President, Bukola Saraki meets with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate
Bukola Saraki Senate President meets with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate
Third Mainland Bridge to be closed for repairs
In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be closed for repairs