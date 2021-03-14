The Academic Staff Union of Universities has (ASUU) may resume its suspended strike over non-payment of salaries and alleged victimisation of members.

In a statement on Sunday, March 14, 2021, ASUU chairman, University of Ibadan branch, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, asked Nigerians to blame the Federal Government if universities are shut down again.

Akinwole said despite FG’s agreement with ASUU’s condition before the union suspended its nine-month strike in December 2020, many lecturers are still being owed salaries of between two and 10 months.

The Federal Government was reported to have flouted the agreements it reached with the union within two weeks of the conditional suspension.

Among the agreements the government failed to fulfil was the payment of salaries, including December 2020 salaries, owed lecturers.

According to Punch, lecturers in some universities have not received salaries since February 2020.

Akinwole said, “While ASUU as a union, and her members as individuals in various branches have remained faithful to this agreement by returning to classes and performing their respective duties, the Federal Government, true to type, has reneged on its part

“Contrary to FGN affirmation of its commitment to pay all withheld salaries of ASUU members who have not enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information system (IPPIS), three months after the suspension of Strike, thousands of ASUU members across various branch are still being owed salaries.