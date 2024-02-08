ASUU suspends planned srike in Akwa Ibom after Governor Eno's intervention

According to a statement released by Ekerete Udoh, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Umo Eno, the resolution came after the governor engaged in discussions with a spectrum of labor leaders representing the Akwa Ibom State University.

The discussions primarily revolved around resolving various challenges confronting the university community.

Key among the commitments made by Governor Eno was the assurance to settle the 13th month salary bonus owed to university staff, provide a three-month palliative, and initiate the construction of critical roads within the main campus situated at Ikot Akpaden.

Governor Eno explained the significance of the university as a cornerstone of the state's pride and urged the university's management to utilise internally generated revenue effectively for various projects. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to consistently provide monthly subventions as required.

The ASUU leaders, led by Comrade (Elder) Sunny James, Chairperson of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, and Dr. Inyang Udosen, Chairperson of ASUU, AKSU chapter, expressed their gratitude to Governor Umo Eno for his proactive stance in addressing labor-related issues.

They particularly commended him for being "labour-friendly" and for his willingness to tackle contentious matters affecting the university.