ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

He described the strike as a very serious issue, saying that no country could excel without making education a priority.

‘’We are all affected by this; either by our children, our relatives or even our younger ones.

“So nobody will take this lightly. It has been a top priority for the House of Representatives,” he said.

Idahosa said the strike is very sensitive and explained that the house led by the speaker had held several meetings with ASUU leadership.

“I strongly believe that we are looking at it from executive to executive approach.

“When we saw that the issue was lingering and the strike is almost going to a year, the leadership of the house had to call ASUU again.