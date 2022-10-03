RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

News Agency Of Nigeria

Denis Idahosa, (APC-Edo), representing Ovia Federal Constituency, has said that everyone is pained by the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Denis Idahosa (PUNCH)
Denis Idahosa (PUNCH)

Idahosa said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He described the strike as a very serious issue, saying that no country could excel without making education a priority.

‘’We are all affected by this; either by our children, our relatives or even our younger ones.

“So nobody will take this lightly. It has been a top priority for the House of Representatives,” he said.

Idahosa said the strike is very sensitive and explained that the house led by the speaker had held several meetings with ASUU leadership.

“I strongly believe that we are looking at it from executive to executive approach.

“When we saw that the issue was lingering and the strike is almost going to a year, the leadership of the house had to call ASUU again.

“And based on what we know, the issue is almost resolved,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu

#Obidatti rally in Lagos showed great numbers to put Obi's structure on display [Editor's Comment]

#Obidatti rally in Lagos showed great numbers to put Obi's structure on display [Editor's Comment]

FG warns ASUU against disobeying court order

FG warns ASUU against disobeying court order

2023: Tinubu group commences training for over 600 vote canvassers

2023: Tinubu group commences training for over 600 vote canvassers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders