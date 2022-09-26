ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

The government through the National Universities Commission made this known in a letter signed by the Director, Finance and Accounts of the NUC, Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

According to ThePunch, the letter was addressed to all vice-chancellors; Pro-Chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

The letter reads in part: “Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses”.

This is coming days after the National Industrial Court of Nigeria ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing nationwide strike.

ASUU has been on strike since Monday, February 14, 2022, to call press home its demands from the government.