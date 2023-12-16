ADVERTISEMENT
ASUU awards scholarships to 10 poor ABU students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Besides the scholarship grants to indigent students, ASUU had also provided ₦50m worth of palliatives to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across northern Nigeria.

Ahmadu Bello University

Prof. Haruna-Mohammed Jibril, Branch Chairman of the union, made this known in an interaction with newsmen on Saturday in Zaria.

Jibril said the union, during its National Executive Council meeting at Gombe State University in February 2018, instituted a scholarship scheme for indigent students at all the branches of the union.

He added that under the scheme, the national union awarded ₦200,000 to two beneficiaries of the grant to assist the indigent student in their academic pursuits.

The chairman said the national union encouraged branches to emulate the gesture; accordingly, ABU Chapter offered additional scholarships to two students from 2018 to 2022.

“This year, when we came back from our meeting at Kaduna State University, we briefed the congress and the congress approved the upward review of the grant to 1.6m,’’ he said.

He added that the ₦1.6m for eight beneficiaries was in addition to the initial ₦400,000 for two beneficiaries from the national body, bringing the total to N2m.

He further explained that the ASUU ABU Chapter disbursed the grant because the students had commenced registration for the new session, hence its decision for early release of the funds to beneficiaries.

According to him, the beneficiaries are bright students who have a minimum CGPA of 3.0 and they also have a history of financial challenges.

News Agency Of Nigeria

