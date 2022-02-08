RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU announces readiness to embark on indefinite strike soon

Bayo Wahab

ASUU says the FG is not ready to do the needful.

A cartoon depicting the strike action by ASUU (National Daily)
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are gearing up to embark on an indefinite strike soon if the Federal Government fails to implement the Memorandum of Action it signed with the union in 2021.

The union announced this in a statement signed by Dr Biodun Olaniran, its Chairman in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and Secretary, Dr Toyin Abegunrin.

In the statement issued on Monday, February 7, 2022, after its congress, the union said it has resolved to embark on an indefinite strike if the Federal Government fails to accede to its demands.

The union said that the FG was not ready to do the needful.

ASUU also urged Nigerians to prevail on the government to avert the impending strike, saying it has sent many stakeholders to talk to the government

This according to the statement has portrayed the union as a dog, which could only bark but could not bite.

The statement reads: “Our union, ASUU, is using this medium to call upon the Federal Government of Nigeria once again to implement the agreement it signed with ASUU. It is unfortunate to mention that the FG signed an agreement with the ASUU since 2009, but the agreement is not implemented till date.

“The agreement was renegotiated in the name of peace. But to our dismay, the government has refused to sign the renegotiated agreement. In order to make the implementation of the agreement easy for the FG, the union has limited its demand to only three.

“These include the signing/implementation of the renegotiated agreement of 2009; and the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Software instead of the controversial IPPIS.”

Earlier in February, ASUU had resolved to commence another round of industrial action, saying it was tired of fruitless meetings with the government.

The union said despite several meetings it has had with the Federal Government, its demands are yet to be addressed.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

