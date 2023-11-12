ASUU accuses Kano govt of neglecting state university

The ASUU branch Chairman, Dr Suraj Suleiman, and its Secretary, Dr Mansur Saeed, in a joint statement on Sunday in Kano, expressed sadness over the devastating condition of the institution.

“Consequent to the series of submissions to the state government on its members’ demands and strategic denial of its request for an audience with the Visitor (Gov. Abba Yusuf), the branch resolves to publicly cry out over the devastating condition of the institution.

“We are engaging the entire public with a view to informing them of a looming crisis and the wanton devastating condition of the university as a result of government neglect,” the statement said.

It said that the union focused mainly on the three central issues in ASUU’s struggle, including improving the condition of service of its members, revitalising and accelerating the development of the university through sustainable funding, enhancing and protecting the university’s autonomy, and academic freedom.

“The union further calls for an urgent reconstitution of the University Governing Council, conditions of service, for its members and the immediate payment of the balance of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) and the Consequential Adjustment arrears,” it added.

It also demanded the immediate domestication of the newly-approved Consolidated Universities Academic Salary Structure by the Federal Government, effective from Jan. 1, and payment of arrears of N35,000 provisional wage award approved by the Federal Government.

The union urged the government to expedite action towards the completion of ongoing projects to complement the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND)’s funding of academic staff training.

It equally urged the government to consider immediate stoppage of automatic deduction of 25 per cent from the University’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“It is worth noting that registration fees are ‘service fees,” it said.

According to the union, the branch also observes that funding remains one of the major challenges being faced by the university since its inception as budgetary appropriations for capital projects have never been fully released.

It, therefore, urged Gov. Yusuf to improve the university funding.