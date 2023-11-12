ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU accuses Kano govt of neglecting state university

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union called on the governor to, in the interest of industrial harmony, intensify efforts towards resolving the brewing issues.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State [Daily Trust]
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The ASUU branch Chairman, Dr Suraj Suleiman, and its Secretary, Dr Mansur Saeed, in a joint statement on Sunday in Kano, expressed sadness over the devastating condition of the institution.

“Consequent to the series of submissions to the state government on its members’ demands and strategic denial of its request for an audience with the Visitor (Gov. Abba Yusuf), the branch resolves to publicly cry out over the devastating condition of the institution.

“We are engaging the entire public with a view to informing them of a looming crisis and the wanton devastating condition of the university as a result of government neglect,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the union focused mainly on the three central issues in ASUU’s struggle, including improving the condition of service of its members, revitalising and accelerating the development of the university through sustainable funding, enhancing and protecting the university’s autonomy, and academic freedom.

“The union further calls for an urgent reconstitution of the University Governing Council, conditions of service, for its members and the immediate payment of the balance of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) and the Consequential Adjustment arrears,” it added.

It also demanded the immediate domestication of the newly-approved Consolidated Universities Academic Salary Structure by the Federal Government, effective from Jan. 1, and payment of arrears of N35,000 provisional wage award approved by the Federal Government.

The union urged the government to expedite action towards the completion of ongoing projects to complement the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND)’s funding of academic staff training.

It equally urged the government to consider immediate stoppage of automatic deduction of 25 per cent from the University’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is worth noting that registration fees are ‘service fees,” it said.

According to the union, the branch also observes that funding remains one of the major challenges being faced by the university since its inception as budgetary appropriations for capital projects have never been fully released.

It, therefore, urged Gov. Yusuf to improve the university funding.

The union called on the governor to, in the interest of industrial harmony, intensify efforts towards resolving the brewing issues.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to conduct fresh elections in Kogi amid irregularity claims

INEC to conduct fresh elections in Kogi amid irregularity claims

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

YPP ward Chairman in Anambra shot dead ahead of rerun election

YPP ward Chairman in Anambra shot dead ahead of rerun election

ASUU accuses Kano govt of neglecting state university

ASUU accuses Kano govt of neglecting state university

APC faults attempt to move collation of Brass votes to Yenagoa

APC faults attempt to move collation of Brass votes to Yenagoa

SDP asks INEC to cancel election in Kogi Central as Ajaka trails behind Ododo

SDP asks INEC to cancel election in Kogi Central as Ajaka trails behind Ododo

NDLEA arrests physically-challenged drug dealer in Edo

NDLEA arrests physically-challenged drug dealer in Edo

Kogi people’s will must be protected - APC tells INEC

Kogi people’s will must be protected - APC tells INEC

JAMB welcomes Senate’s move to probe admission racketeering in universities

JAMB welcomes Senate’s move to probe admission racketeering in universities

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling

Oluwo of Iwo

Deity worshipping damaging Yoruba culture, Oluwo argues