Barely a week after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended its three month strike, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has also suspended its industrial action.

The national president of ASUP, Usman Dutse confirmed the suspension of the strike to journalists on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, after the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Like ASUU, the polytechnic lecturers said they will not hesitate to resume the strike if the government failed ‘’to review the memorandum of action and ensure full implementation before the end of May 2019”

Nigerian Polytechnic lecturers Wednesday, December 12, 2018, embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike, joining their university counterparts who had been on strike a month earlier.

According to Premium Times, ASUP embarked on the strike due to the non-implementation of the 2009 and 2017 agreements reached with the union by the federal government, non-payment of allowances, victimization of union members, among others.

However, in its meeting with the government on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, the union has reached an agreement with the government.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, ASUP president, Usman Dutse said the request for a revitalization fund of N15 billion had been met by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

He said, “It is expected that the funds shall be available for disbursement to deserving institutions by April 2019. Equally, the approval of the NEEDS ASSESSMENT report shall be pursued with all diligence to ensure a sustained intervention in the infrastructure and other needs of our institutions.

“A circular had also been released to all rectors conveying increased personnel funding for 2019 and directing the payment of full salaries and allowances in polytechnics. A schedule from the office of the Federal Ministry of Finance containing institutions contained in phase 1 of the shortfall refund payments has been released.

”Our union notes that 11 institutions from the sector are cleared to receive funds from the approved tranche. Our union has been reassured that the next phase will contain more institutions,”