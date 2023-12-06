Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said this on Tuesday at the 2023 Merit Award of the Headquarters, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, held in Minna. Lagbaja said that the measure was to enable officers and soldiers to perform optimally in the discharge of their duty.

“When I arrived the cantonment this morning, I went round and inaugurated some projects.

“I congratulate Commander TRADOC for completing the projects and also urge you all to ensure that they are properly maintained.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to provide support for the renovation of our existing facilities and construction of new ones in various cantonments and establishments,” he said.

The COAS, represented by the Chief of Training, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Sani Mohammed, inaugurated renovated and newly constructed quarters for senior officers and others within the cantonment.

He said that some of the official accommodation for the officers and others were at various levels of completion, adding, “I look forward to inaugurating them soon.” He said that the award was to encourage officers to prepare adequately for future Nigerian Army examinations.

Lagbaja said, “This merit award will encourage junior commanders to strive for excellence to improve professionalism, which aligns with my command philosophy to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force toward achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.”

He also said that the measure would reward excellence, encourage the culture of hard work amongst officers and promote healthy competition among corps schools toward achieving high standards of professionalism in the army.

Similarly, Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, Commander, TRADOC, said that the award was introduced by the command in 2021 to reward excellence, instill the culture of hard work and healthy competition among officers toward achieving high standards in the Nigerian army. Aligbe further said that the award was the third edition in the series.

A Special Guest at the event, the Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Jibrin Ndace, said that the award would boost the moral of the army personnel to perform optimally in the discharge of their duty.