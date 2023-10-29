ADVERTISEMENT
Army varsity confers award of degrees on 417 graduates at maiden convocation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagbaja said at the convocation that the Nigerian Army adopted the strategic option of a non-kinetic approach to its counter-insurgency operations by establishing the university.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu stated on Saturday in Abuja that the tertiary institution began its modest journey on Oct. 30, 2018.

The institution, he added, matriculated its first set of students on Feb. 18, 2019.

The varsity began with five faculties – Arts, Management and Social Sciences, Computing, Environmental Sciences, Engineering and Technology, and Natural and Applied Sciences.

Nwachukwu stated that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja felicitated the graduates and urged them to be good ambassadors of the institution and to exploit the opportunities that abound in the country.

Lagbaja is the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of its Governing Council.

He said at the convocation that the Nigerian Army adopted the strategic option of a non-kinetic approach to its counter-insurgency operations by establishing the university.

He said the army also sought to achieve social inclusion, and gender balance and expand diversity through education.

He said the growth of the institution in the heart of the Northeast which had been bedevilled by insurgency, was a testament to the successes the Nigerian military had achieved in the counter-insurgency efforts.

“The graduands are a testament to our bravery, courage, and determination to groom youths that would become solution providers and self-reliant in addressing some of the challenges of our nation,’’ he said.

In his address, the varsity’s Chancellor, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom in Delta, His Royal Majesty, retired Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo said siting the university in Biu would continue to bring development to the community.

Mujakperuo enjoined the graduates to strive to be entrepreneurial in their post-graduation endeavours, rather than seeking white-collar jobs.

He commended the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kyari Mohammed, the management, staff and students of the university, for their individual and collective roles in moving the institution in the right direction.

Rendering the summary of honorary awardees and graduating students by class of degree, Prof. Mohammed affirmed the award of Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa on Mujakperuo.

He also affirmed the award of Doctor of Letters to the former Chief of Army Staff and former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

He said 20 of the students got First Class degrees, while 207 bagged Second Class Upper Division and 186 fell in the Second Class Lower Division. Four of the graduates got Third Class degrees.

“Highlights of the maiden convocation were the presentation of eponymous awards to students who graduated in flying colours.

“Ibrahim Dorcas Kutawalang of the Department of Political Science emerged as the overall best-graduating student with a cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.84.

“The graduate received the Pro-Chancellor’s and Vice-Chancellor’s Prizes, amongst other prized awards,” Nwachukwu stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria
