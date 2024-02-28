ADVERTISEMENT
Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The eight personnel, who rejected the bribe were not only commended but rewarded by the commander of the operation.

Capt. James Oya, Media Officer of the operation disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

Oya said that the troops, attached to its Sector Four, also arrested the two suspected rustlers who offered them bribes. He explained that the eight personnel, who rejected the bribe were not only commended but rewarded by the commander of the operation, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar.

"OPSH has rewarded eight of its personnel for rejecting a ₦1.5 million bribe from suspected cattle rustlers in Plateau.

"The eight personnel, deployed at OPSH Sector four, intercepted 30 rustled cows at a checkpoint near Bisichi in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

"The cattle, belonging to one Shehu Umar, were rustled in Mangu and being transported to an undisclosed location when intercepted by own troops on stop and search operation.

"The suspects, Anas Usman, 20, and Gyang Cholly, 42, immediately approached the troops in a bid to bribe them and secure security pass for the stolen cattle.

"The monetary plea was rejected and the suspects arrested as well as the money offered for the bribe,” he said.

Oya said the commander, who commended the troops for their bravery and exemplary conduct, urged personnel of other security agencies to emulate the giant move toward the safety of lives and property in the state.

