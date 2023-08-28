ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army trains officers, security agencies on combating security challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief of Civil-Military Affairs stated that understanding the rudiments and fundamentals of operational planning, urging them to seize the opportunity and enhance their capacity.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, said the officers would have the opportunity of understanding the rudiments and fundamentals of operational planning, urging them to seize the opportunity and enhance their capacity.

Ugbo said the theme of the 2023 Cadre, which is “Military Capacity Building and Multi Agency Approach to Counter-terrorism/Counter-insurgency operations in the Nigerian army”, was well thought out considering the contemporary security environment in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was imperative that commanders implement a holistic and well planned approach with a view to overcome and checkmate the various security challenges within the nation’s borders.

According to him, their unwholesome activities have been characterised by killings of innocent and law abiding citizens, abduction, attacks on vulnerable communities, use of improvised explosive devices and ambushes on security personnel.

“As part of efforts to ensure that you are adequately trained and ready to confront these challenges, AHQ gave approval for the conduct of the operational planning cadre annually across all Nigerian army formations.

“I am glad to state that the sustenance of this directive over the years has caused a parameter shift in the conduct of our operations in various theaters, both within and outside Nigeria.

“Your active participation in this cadre specially organised for you will enrich and enhance your knowledge in operational arts and campaign planning within a joint environment and assist you in timely execution of all assigned tasks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ugbo urged the commander to adopt creative and innovativeness approach in operational planning for success and positive outputs, adding that such approach will endear them to both subordinates and superiors alike.

He also urged them to strive to galvanise and utilise the two variables towards achieving assigned operational objectives.

“I urge you all to key into this drive by ensuring that you are guided by the Chief of Army Staff Commands philosophy, which is “To Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well Trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving its Constitutional Responsibilities Within a Joint Environment”.

The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen. Koko Isoni, said the 2023 cadre had brought together tactical and operational level officers from Nigerian army formations as well as sister security agencies and paramilitary organisations in AHQ Garrison area of responsibility.

Isoni said the training was meant to refresh participants on the various aspects of operations planning process with a view to enhancing their skills in operational acts and campaign planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the training would also improve the capacity of participants in joint and single operations planning process in line with the Chief of Army Staff operate in line with the COAS Command philosophy.

“As we are all aware, warfare is becoming increasingly complex due to changes in the nature of threats and advancement in technology.

“In view of this, armies all over are continually engaged in training and capacity building to enable them surmount contemporary security challenges.

“The Nigerian army fully recognises these changes and therefore seeks to develop capacity through realistic training that will enhance its operations.

“Additionally, AHQ Garrison’s experiences in its various engagements have held also draw lessons and have also assisted the Garrison to identify gaps in the conduct of these operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To this end, the operations planning cadre for this year is expected to explore ways of building on existing efforts by the Garrison to meet its operational needs,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SEMA debunks rumours of palliatives given to APC members alone in the State

SEMA debunks rumours of palliatives given to APC members alone in the State

Army trains officers, security agencies on combating security challenges

Army trains officers, security agencies on combating security challenges

Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting 3 months after his inauguration

Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting 3 months after his inauguration

Gov Uzodinma gets endorsement of Orlu zone for second term

Gov Uzodinma gets endorsement of Orlu zone for second term

Katsina, first State to implement Treasury Single Account - Commissioner

Katsina, first State to implement Treasury Single Account - Commissioner

Shaibu declares governorship ambition as he pledges loyalty to Obaseki

Shaibu declares governorship ambition as he pledges loyalty to Obaseki

MOSIEND urges Tinubu to ignore call to sack NDDC boss

MOSIEND urges Tinubu to ignore call to sack NDDC boss

Minister outlines 8-point plan in message to creative industries, other stakeholders

Minister outlines 8-point plan in message to creative industries, other stakeholders

Navy reveals MV CECELIA vessel carries illegally Automotive Gas Oil

Navy reveals MV CECELIA vessel carries illegally Automotive Gas Oil

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies