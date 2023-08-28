Army trains officers, security agencies on combating security challenges

In a bid to ensure effective and efficient operations of the Nigerian Army, Army Headquarters Garrison, on Monday commenced a weeklong Operational Planning Cadre for middle level career officers of the army and other sister security agencies.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, said the officers would have the opportunity of understanding the rudiments and fundamentals of operational planning, urging them to seize the opportunity and enhance their capacity.

Ugbo said the theme of the 2023 Cadre, which is “Military Capacity Building and Multi Agency Approach to Counter-terrorism/Counter-insurgency operations in the Nigerian army”, was well thought out considering the contemporary security environment in Nigeria.

He said it was imperative that commanders implement a holistic and well planned approach with a view to overcome and checkmate the various security challenges within the nation’s borders.

According to him, their unwholesome activities have been characterised by killings of innocent and law abiding citizens, abduction, attacks on vulnerable communities, use of improvised explosive devices and ambushes on security personnel.

“As part of efforts to ensure that you are adequately trained and ready to confront these challenges, AHQ gave approval for the conduct of the operational planning cadre annually across all Nigerian army formations.

“I am glad to state that the sustenance of this directive over the years has caused a parameter shift in the conduct of our operations in various theaters, both within and outside Nigeria.

“Your active participation in this cadre specially organised for you will enrich and enhance your knowledge in operational arts and campaign planning within a joint environment and assist you in timely execution of all assigned tasks,” he said.

Ugbo urged the commander to adopt creative and innovativeness approach in operational planning for success and positive outputs, adding that such approach will endear them to both subordinates and superiors alike.

He also urged them to strive to galvanise and utilise the two variables towards achieving assigned operational objectives.

“I urge you all to key into this drive by ensuring that you are guided by the Chief of Army Staff Commands philosophy, which is “To Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well Trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving its Constitutional Responsibilities Within a Joint Environment”.

The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen. Koko Isoni, said the 2023 cadre had brought together tactical and operational level officers from Nigerian army formations as well as sister security agencies and paramilitary organisations in AHQ Garrison area of responsibility.

Isoni said the training was meant to refresh participants on the various aspects of operations planning process with a view to enhancing their skills in operational acts and campaign planning.

He added that the training would also improve the capacity of participants in joint and single operations planning process in line with the Chief of Army Staff operate in line with the COAS Command philosophy.

“As we are all aware, warfare is becoming increasingly complex due to changes in the nature of threats and advancement in technology.

“In view of this, armies all over are continually engaged in training and capacity building to enable them surmount contemporary security challenges.

“The Nigerian army fully recognises these changes and therefore seeks to develop capacity through realistic training that will enhance its operations.

“Additionally, AHQ Garrison’s experiences in its various engagements have held also draw lessons and have also assisted the Garrison to identify gaps in the conduct of these operations.

