Army says Shiites are not law abiding

The Nigerians Army has announced that it will not allow members of the Shiite sect trample on the rights of law abiding Nigerians.

According to Vanguard, this was made known to newsmen by the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Umar T. Musa on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

Musa, speaking at the 2018 Guards Brigade Inter Unit Drill Competition in Abuja, said members of the group are not law abiding.

He said “As you are aware, in the last few days, troops have been having some encounters with the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shiites). They have been causing destruction and mayhem. They are not law abiding and such people who don’t respect the law cannot be allowed to disturb the peace and security of the federal capital.”

There has been several clashes involving members of the sect and security operatives recently, leaving over 20 people dead, reports say.

Timi Frank writes UN

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has however condemned the killing of members of the Shiite sect recently.

Frank made this known in an open letter which he wrote to members of the international community including the United Nations (UN).

In the letter obtained from Daily Post, the former APC spokesman called for an international judicial inquiry into the clashes between the sect members and the Army.

We won't leave Abuja without El-Zakzaky, Shiites dare Buhari, Buratai

Shiites are basically Muslims who believe that prophet Muhammad’s cousin, Ali ibn Abi Talib should have been the first Muslim leader after his death.