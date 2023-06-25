ADVERTISEMENT
Army pulls out ex-COAS Yahaya from service

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former COAS commended troops for the achievements and urged them not to relent but redouble their efforts to ensure that the country is secured.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya and his wife, Salamatu during the Pulling Out Parade in their honour in Abuja on Saturday (24/6/23).
Tinubu had on June 17, approved the appointment of new service chiefs, marking the retirement of the erstwhile chiefs from the service of the armed forces.

Pulling Out Parade is a traditional military ceremony to mark officers’ retirement from service which involves review of parade by the retiring senior officer, March past by troops and pull out if the retired officer by top Generals.

In his valedictory speech, Gen. Yahaya thanked God for a successful career that saw him through the ranks and reaching the peak as the chief of army staff.

He said that whatever had a beginning must have an end, saying that Saturday, June 24 marked the end of his career that started on Sept. 27, 1985 when he reported to the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy.

He said his time in the army in command positions enjoyed a measure of support from subordinates, quoting Abraham Lincoln who once said, “no man is good enough to govern another man without the other man’s consent or support”.

“The Nigerian army has indeed grown and I want to use this opportunity to appreciate my predecessors for their dedication service to the army.

“Their efforts significantly addressed some security challenges in the country during their tenure and provided good platform on which others can build upon.

“It was on those efforts and platforms that I tried to build which enabled me to contribute my own quota to the upliftment of the Nigerian army,” he said.

He said that his intention was to superintend over a Nigerian army that would have flexibility capacity and courage to undertake operations in collaboration with other sister services.

Yahaya said that it was on the basis on that that conceptualised his vision which was to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned mission in a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria.

“I am glad to say that we have made significant efforts in a achieving the vision. Our operational activities greatly denied the terrorists and bandits freedom of action.

“In the North East for example, our kinetic and non-kinetic operations, other measures and supports have been successful and it has resulted among other things in the mass surrender of terrorists and have restored confidence in our people.

“Economic and social activities have been restored in most areas and many displaced persons have since been returned to their ancestral homes,” he said.

Yahaya said the army troops had also eliminated several bandits and criminal hideouts as well as neutralised scores with significant return of peace to several troubled areas.

He added that the anti-oil bunkering operations in the South-South and other operational activities in other parts of the country had also achieved tremendous successes.

“I urge you not to be distracted or discouraged by cynical comments by unpatriotic and disgruntled elements but be resolute and discharge your duty decisively with every sense of prove and patriotism.

“Our success so far was as a result of doggedness and patriotism of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army to duty,” he said.

Yahaya urged his successor to continue to build on the successes and standards that the army had attained to be able to take the service to the greater height for the good of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

