Army investigates killing of Lagos driver by suspected soldiers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja addressing troops at Forward Operation Base (FOB). [NAN]
The Division’s spokesman, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, stated in Lagos on Sunday that it was carrying out the investigation in conjunction with the police to unravel the identity of the suspects.

“Information into the allegation is scanty at the moment, but the army considers it appropriate to bring the occurrence to public notice.

“Steps are being taken to identify the persons allegedly in military uniform and believed to be soldiers and to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, if the suspects are identified as serving soldiers, they will face the full wrath of both military and civilian laws,’’ he stated.

Ayeni added that the General Officer Commanding the Division, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Usman, commiserated with the family of the victim and promised that justice would be served accordingly.

“The Division requests the family of the deceased to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of the investigation as whoever is found wanting will be made to face disciplinary action.

“The Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for troops’ misconduct or involvement of its personnel in criminality and will not allow this allegation to go unravelled,’’ Ayeni stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

