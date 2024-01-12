ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army investigates alleged maltreatment of female soldier by senior officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

He assured the general public that the army as an institution was committed to upholding the integrity and morale of its personnel.

Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu (PMNewsNG)
Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu (PMNewsNG)

Recommended articles

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the army had been inundated with audiovisuals being circulated on social media about the conduct of a female soldier in mufti, who claimed to have been maltreated by senior officers.

According to him, it is instructive to state that considering the gravity of the allegations, the Nigeria Army, as a disciplined force will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is crucial to point out that contrary to the claims made in the video, the soldier in question has not exhausted the laid down procedure for seeking redress in the NA.

“This is aside from Human Rights and Gender Desks established in Army Headquarters and across NA formations, where complaints about human rights and gender issues are also entertained.

“The NA remains a professional force that self-regulates and conducts its activities in adherence to established rules and ethics while upholding the highest standards of discipline amongst personnel,” he said.

Nwachukwu, therefore, encouraged all personnel to always utilise the established channels for addressing grievances and concerns as members of a noble and disciplined force.

He assured the general public that the army as an institution was committed to upholding the integrity and morale of its personnel and as such appropriate actions would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urge the public to allow the investigative process to take its course and refrain from making hasty judgments.

“The army remains dedicated to serving our nation with honour and integrity,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex Otti thanks Tinubu for non-interference with Supreme Court judgments

Alex Otti thanks Tinubu for non-interference with Supreme Court judgments

Democracy has triumphed - PDP celebrates triple wins at Supreme Court

Democracy has triumphed - PDP celebrates triple wins at Supreme Court

Tinubu suspends National Social Investment Programme amid fraud scandal

Tinubu suspends National Social Investment Programme amid fraud scandal

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict

Court jails dismissed policeman 30 years for killing a 17-year-old boy

Court jails dismissed policeman 30 years for killing a 17-year-old boy

Ex-lawmaker not surprised Sanwo-Olu defeated Jandor, GRV at Supreme Court

Ex-lawmaker not surprised Sanwo-Olu defeated Jandor, GRV at Supreme Court

AIG visits Police Special Fraud Unit, cautions CP over detention period in cell

AIG visits Police Special Fraud Unit, cautions CP over detention period in cell

Army investigates alleged maltreatment of female soldier by senior officers

Army investigates alleged maltreatment of female soldier by senior officers

Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith

Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Fubara affirms his resolve to promote workers’ welfare

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening (Guardian)

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week