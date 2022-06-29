RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army dismisses report of disquiet among troops over poor equipment, welfare

The Nigerian Army has dismissed an online report on purported disquiet among its personnel over unpaid emoluments, and poor working conditions among others.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Wednesday described the report as phantom and failed attempt at institutional blackmail.

Nwachukwu said that the weighty nature of the claims demanded some clarification for the sake of well-meaning Nigerians.

According to him, it is on record that officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army under the leadership of Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, like never before, have witnessed exceptional positive changes in the moral and physical components of the force.

He said the Nigerian army had never had it so good, given the quantum of combat and logistics equipment that had been injected into the theatres of operations.

Nwachukwu said that the calibre of such logistics and equipment as well as new welfare packages introduced by the leadership of the army had evidently turned the tide against the complex array of threats facing the nation.

“More also, aside prompt payment of salaries and operational allowances, welfare flights have been inaugurated, which significantly reduced the burden of troops travelling in and out of the theatres to see their loved ones.

“This is also in addition to huge commitment on the medical needs of wounded-in-action officers and soldiers and the barracks communities.

“Scholarships are also being awarded to children of officers and soldiers killed in action in the on-going operations.

“It is worthy of note that across all army barracks, there are deliberate efforts at providing conducive working and living conditions for troops and their families.

“These interventions in the form of massive barracks construction and renovation works, with visible footprints are bringing succour to army personnel nationwide,” he said.

Nwachukwu accused the medium of attempt to woo unsuspecting members of the public with “ bigotry bargains, laced heavily with evil intent” by giving ethnic and religious coloration to army activities.

He said the Nigerian army had remained a symbol of national unity, adding that it could not afford to be divided along ethnic or religious lines.

According to him, the army under the current leadership has remained resolute in carrying out its constitutional role and will vigorously continue to implement welfare programmes for the benefit of all personnel.

“Troops deployed in ongoing operational engagements are putting in their best for the nation and should be encouraged, rather than plotting disaffection among them.

“All personnel are urged to remain steadfast and not be swayed by the antics of unpatriotic elements, who for selfish gains want to plunge the nation into chaos,” he said.

