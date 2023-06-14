Army declares unwavering loyalty to President Tinubu

The COAS made this statement during his visit to Katsina, where he commissioned several projects under the Special Intervention Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Project. Notably, one of these projects aimed at improving education in the area was a donation to Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Malumfashi.

During the commissioning ceremony, General Yahaya assured President Tinubu that the Nigerian Army would uphold professionalism while carrying out its duties. The COAS emphasised that by doing so, the army aims to support the President's vision of building a secure and prosperous nation, fostering an environment where economic and social activities can thrive.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian Army's CIMIC Project focuses on providing support to communities associated with serving senior officers who have risen to the rank of Major General due to their dedication and service to the nation. The COAS, in collaboration with Major General Sani Gambo Mohammed, the Chief of Training (Army) and an illustrious son of the Malumfashi community, initiated a project to improve educational infrastructure at GDSS Malumfashi.

The commissioned facilities at GDSS Malumfashi included two blocks of four classrooms, two staff rooms with conveniences, a renovated assembly hall, 100 classroom chairs, and 2000 copies of exercise books.

These contributions are intended to enhance the quality of education in the community and demonstrate the Nigerian Army's commitment to the holistic development of areas where its personnel are deployed.

Major General Sani Mohammed, the project executor, expressed gratitude to the COAS for his support and the allocation of funds to execute the project. He highlighted that the initiative aligned with the COAS's vision of contributing to the development of communities associated with Nigerian Army personnel.