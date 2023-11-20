ADVERTISEMENT
Army declares 3-day mourning in honour of former COAS

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nwachukwu said that all Nigerian Army formations and units had been directed to hoist their flags at half-mast.

Mohammed Chris Alli [Guardian]
Mohammed Chris Alli [Guardian]

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that all Nigerian Army formations and units had been directed to hoist their flags at half-mast, as a symbol of collective grief and respect, during the time.

He said the directive also mandated all personnel to wear a black hand band in remembrance of the late former COAS.

According to him, late Maj.-Gen. Alli dedicated his life to serving the nation through the Nigerian Army with indefatigable commitment and professionalism in the defence of our nation.

“In this time of grief, the Nigerian Army stands in solidarity with the family, friends and loved ones of the late Maj.- Gen. Chris Alli.

“The Nigerian army charges all personnel to adhere strictly to these instructions, as a mark of honour and respect for our fallen hero.

“This period of mourning is an opportunity for all to reflect upon his accomplishments and the sacrifices made by our gallant soldiers in defence of our dear nation,” he said.

