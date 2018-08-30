Pulse.ng logo
Army committed to working with UN to facilitate safe return of IDPs

Army committed to working with UN to facilitate safe return of IDPs in North-East – Acting Commander

  • Published:
(NAN)

The Nigerian Army says it is committed to working with the United Nations and other humanitarian organisations to ensure safe return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their communities in the North-East.

Brig.-Gen. Uwem Obassey,  Acting Commander, Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole, made the pledge during a courtesy visit to him by a delegation from United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Nigeria, led by the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Sean Hoy.

It was disclosed in a statement released by Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations, in Maiduguri on Thursday.

“The Commander assured all international donors and humanitarian agencies of Nigerian Army’s readiness to maintain highest professional standard in the provision of security and also collaborate with them for the safe return of IDPs to enabled them to engage in farming and other economic activities,” Chukwu said.

Mr Hoy told the commander that he was on a  mission to have an update of the security situation and humanitarian assessment in Monguno and Baga towns.

He lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Army in providing security to Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) which enabled them to render humanitarian assistance  to the IDPs.

The ambassador promised to cooperate with the Nigerian Army in its efforts to end insurgency in the North-East.

