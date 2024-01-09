ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army Chief announces arrest of soldier who insulted Sanwo-Olu online

Ima Elijah

Lt Gen Lagbaja distanced the Army from other videos circulating on social media where insults were directed at the governor.

COAS confirmed that the implicated soldier had been apprehended and would face appropriate disciplinary measures for insulting Governor Sanwo-Olu [PN]
COAS confirmed that the implicated soldier had been apprehended and would face appropriate disciplinary measures for insulting Governor Sanwo-Olu [PN]

Recommended articles

The announcement came during a conversation with journalists in Enugu state on Tuesday, 09 January, 2024.

The incident stemmed from the apprehension of a young soldier riding a motorcycle against traffic regulations in Lagos by security personnel attached to the governor's convoy.

The subsequent video sparked outrage among some military personnel on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared on behalf of Governor Sanwo-Olu by media aide Wale Ajetunmobi, COAS Lagbaja clarified that the soldier in question did not represent the Nigerian Army's values.

Expressing deep concern, he emphasised the military's commitment to upholding discipline and respect for civil authorities.

Lt. General Lagbaja distanced the Army from other videos circulating on social media where insults were directed at the governor, asserting that they were not from Army personnel.

He underscored that such behaviour contradicts the professionalism expected of the Nigerian Army.

Assuring the public of swift action, COAS Lagbaja confirmed that the implicated soldier had been apprehended and would face appropriate disciplinary measures in line with military regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated the military's stance on maintaining cordial and respectful relations with civilian authorities.

https://x.com/riddwane/status/1744762169982435723?s=46

Lt. General Lagbaja stated, "I want to say that the soldier that was apprehended by the governor of Lagos state for plying one way does not represent the Nigerian Army... For every comical act that you have seen on social media, they are not personnel of the Nigerian Army."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army Chief announces arrest of soldier who insulted Sanwo-Olu online

Army Chief announces arrest of soldier who insulted Sanwo-Olu online

Political opportunist - Labour Party reacts to Doyin Okupe's resignation

Political opportunist - Labour Party reacts to Doyin Okupe's resignation

Governor Makinde approves 35% salary increase for legislative workers

Governor Makinde approves 35% salary increase for legislative workers

ASUU decries move to create 47 more universities, tasks govt on funding existing ones

ASUU decries move to create 47 more universities, tasks govt on funding existing ones

Tinubu reduces number of officials who can travel with him on foreign trips to 20

Tinubu reduces number of officials who can travel with him on foreign trips to 20

BREAKING: Tinubu summons Tunji-Ojo allegedly over ₦438m Betta Edu scandal

BREAKING: Tinubu summons Tunji-Ojo allegedly over ₦438m Betta Edu scandal

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies

Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies

Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation over alleged ₦585m scandal

Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation over alleged ₦585m scandal

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

SDP-National-Chairman-Alhaji-Shehu-Gabam [Tribune Online]

Be bold in implementing electoral laws, constitution in future elections - SDP tells INEC