Army Chief announces arrest of soldier who insulted Sanwo-Olu online

The announcement came during a conversation with journalists in Enugu state on Tuesday, 09 January, 2024.

The incident stemmed from the apprehension of a young soldier riding a motorcycle against traffic regulations in Lagos by security personnel attached to the governor's convoy.

The subsequent video sparked outrage among some military personnel on social media.

In a video shared on behalf of Governor Sanwo-Olu by media aide Wale Ajetunmobi, COAS Lagbaja clarified that the soldier in question did not represent the Nigerian Army's values.

Expressing deep concern, he emphasised the military's commitment to upholding discipline and respect for civil authorities.

Lt. General Lagbaja distanced the Army from other videos circulating on social media where insults were directed at the governor, asserting that they were not from Army personnel.

He underscored that such behaviour contradicts the professionalism expected of the Nigerian Army.

Assuring the public of swift action, COAS Lagbaja confirmed that the implicated soldier had been apprehended and would face appropriate disciplinary measures in line with military regulations.

He reiterated the military's stance on maintaining cordial and respectful relations with civilian authorities.