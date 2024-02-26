Army can crush troublemakers disturbing the peace of Nigeria - Sule

Sule made this on Sunday during the 2023 West African Social Activities of the Nigerian Army’s IV Special Forces command in the Doma Local Government Area of the state. The governor lauded the efforts of the army and other security agencies in their battle against kidnapping, banditry and other security threats in the country.

The governor also commended the personnel of the Special Forces in tackling criminal elements within the state. On the essence of the occasion, Sule lauded the force for maintaining its annual social event, WASA, which is aimed at bringing together officers and their families, to strengthen the existing bonds among different ethnic groups in the military.

The governor further said that the event was an opportunity for officers and soldiers to mingle, and showcase their cultures and traditions. He added that it was a pointer to the resolve and determination of the Nigerian Army to create an avenue to socialise with fellow soldiers and families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, therefore, assured the army of the state government’s support.

“The IV Special Forces is a specialised component of the Nigerian army which is saddled with the responsibility of Air-bound operations, counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, foreign-internal defence and unconventional warfare among others.

“I am much aware of your operational efforts in the various parts of the states, some of which led to our gallant men paying supreme prices in service to the nation.

“In recognition of your patriotic service, this administration will continue to support the efforts of our security personnel through the provision of security vehicles for surveillance and other support to ensure the protection of lives and property of our citizens,” Governor Sule added.

Earlier, the Commander of the special forces command, Maj.-Gen Hillary Nzan explained that WASA was created to take officers and soldiers away from their routine regimental life to an atmosphere, where they can unwind and relax freely with one another and civilians.

ADVERTISEMENT