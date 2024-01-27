Army boss charges troops not to take sides in Plateau skirmishes

Lagbaja gave the warning while addressing troops deployed in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau where assailants killed at least 30 persons in Kwahaslalek village on Wednesday.

He expressed sadness over the wanton destruction of lives and property in the state and charged the troops to go after lawbreakers.

“Six months ago I was here and launched a special operation; on Dec. 31, 2023, I came again following the security challenges in some parts of Plateau.

“In the last week, the security situation has deteriorated and so I am here to charge all of you to end these happenings.

“I charge you to go after the bad elements; as soldiers, your duty is to go after criminals. Do not spare anyone who constitutes a threat to the peace of this area.

“Your rules of engagement are clear and you must work within them. Do not take sides because if such is reported, anyone found wanting after investigation will not be spared,’’ he said.

Lagbaja also tasked the troops to be professional and responsible in the discharge of their duties and urged them to be committed to bringing lasting peace to all troubled parts of Plateau.

The army boss dismissed the allegation making the rounds that soldiers were behind the recent killings in the state and advised the troops not to be swayed by the allegations.

He also called on residents of the state to cooperate and support the military and other security agencies in their bid to address current security challenges confronting the state.

On Wednesday, Plateau State government called on military authorities to probe allegations of bias levelled against troops in the Mangu Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Information, Musa Ashoms, also appealed to the people of the state to embrace peace.

His calls followed allegations by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Mangu, Rev Timothy Daluk, that the military aided the attackers who torched several houses and destroyed properties during the violence.

Daluk questioned the failure of troops to stop the killings and also demanded the withdrawal of the military from the crisis area.

In response, the Plateau Commissioner for Information urged security agencies to examine the allegation to ensure that people did not feel cheated or feel that the troops had taken sides.

Wednesday’s attack took place one month after 195 persons were gruesomely massacred in Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau on Christmas Eve.

About 221 houses were burnt, including other properties worth millions of naira.