Army addresses 39 human rights cases in Borno

The Desk Officer, Civil-Military Legal Desk of the division, Capt. I.L Akoyere stated this at a two-day community engagement on Civil-Military Cooperation organised by CLEEN Foundation, on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Akoyere said that 50 other cases were still under investigation.

He urged the civilian populace to report alleged human rights violations by military personnel to the desk for investigation and necessary action.

Akoyere reitrated the commitment of the military to human rights, adding that the desk was set up to resolve civil cases using alternative dispute resolution mechanism while criminal cases were being referred for Court Martial.

He sought for maximum public support to the military in appreciation of its sacrifices towards building lasting peace in the North-East region and the country at large.

The desk officer also lauded CLEEN Foumdation for its commitment towards enlightening security agencies on human rights and assured support in that direction.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer, Borno Police Command, ASP Sani Kamilu lauded the foundation for the training, adding that it enhanced professionalism in security agencies.

“It also enhance cordial relationship between security personnel and the public,” he said.

In his remarks, the Programme Director of the Foundation, Mr Salaudeen Kassim said the exercise was designed to sensitise stakeholders on how to further strengthened civil-military relations in the state.

“So far so good, we have opened discussions and agreed on what can be done differently so that we can strengthen the relationship.

“After now, there will be more communication with Civil Society Organisations that will help communities to be more open for engagement,” Kassim said.