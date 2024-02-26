Ariwoola tells new justices to expect criticisms, verbal assaults from ‘losers’

Ariwoola said this shortly after administering the oath to the 11 justices on Monday, February 26, 2024.

The CJN told the justices that they would face some forms of criticism and verbal assaults from litigants who have lost their cases.

He, therefore, urged them to be guided by their conscience, saying the easiest way to fail is by trying to please everyone.

He said, “I have no doubt that you may have, at one time or the other, been confronted with some forms of criticisms or verbal assaults by litigants who have lost their cases.

“I want to assure you that more of such will come your way, especially as you now assume duties in the final court of the land where appellants’ expectations are often very high and infectious. There is no way you can please human beings, especially litigants. That is what it is.”

“I am, however, making it abundantly clear to your lordships, that the easiest way to fail in life is by trying to please everyone.”

He further urged the new judges to ensure their judgement aligns with the Constitution and what God expects. According to him, anything outside of these is a baseless agitation.

“The only deity you can fear, is the Almighty God. Once your judgment is in consonance with what God expects from you, and is also in accordance with the constitution, you should consider yourself the happiest and freest person on earth.

“Aside that, every other thing you hear around you, is mere noise or baseless agitation, which will naturally pale into insignificance when the chips are down,” he said.

He advised them to ensure their moral uprightness, integrity and respect for the Constitution and other extant laws in operation are unwavering.

The new justices are, Jummai Sankey, Chidiebere Uwa, Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Tsammani, Moore Adumein, Obande Ogbuinya, and Stephen Adah.